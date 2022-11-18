Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

UIDAI update: Follow this step-by-step guide to change photograph on Aadhaar Card

With the help of UIDAI, you can update your name, address, mobile number, picture, and email address.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

UIDAI update: Follow this step-by-step guide to change photograph on Aadhaar Card
File photo

Aadhaar card is one of the most significant documents in India. AUse of an Aadhaar card is now required for availing various other services including banking, vehicle registration, and insurance policies. Your authenticated biometric data and significant personal data are recorded on your Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar card holders can now update their personal information online thanks to UIDAI's newly launched online portal.

You must contact UIDAI if you want to make any changes to your Aadhaar card. With the help of UIDAI, you can update your name, address, mobile number, picture, and email address.

Many of us dislike the picture that is currently on our Aadhaar cards. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –

Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo:

  • Visit the UIDAI website i.e. uidai.gov.in
  • Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.
  • Submit all required details in the form.
  • Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.
  • Your new picture can be taken here.
  • You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.
  • After this, you will receive an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number (URN).
  • You can track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.

Also Read: Digilocker: Now Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission beneficiaries may link their medical reports on app, check benefits

It is important to note that this update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card. If you want to get the best picture on your Aadhaar card, make sure you go well-prepared. This way you will be able to make the most of this facility by the UIDAI.
 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.