UIDAI update: Follow this step-by-step guide to change photograph on Aadhaar Card

File photo

Aadhaar card is one of the most significant documents in India. AUse of an Aadhaar card is now required for availing various other services including banking, vehicle registration, and insurance policies. Your authenticated biometric data and significant personal data are recorded on your Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar card holders can now update their personal information online thanks to UIDAI's newly launched online portal.

You must contact UIDAI if you want to make any changes to your Aadhaar card. With the help of UIDAI, you can update your name, address, mobile number, picture, and email address.

Many of us dislike the picture that is currently on our Aadhaar cards. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –

Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo:

Visit the UIDAI website i.e. uidai.gov.in

Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.

Submit all required details in the form.

Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.

Your new picture can be taken here.

You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.

After this, you will receive an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number (URN).

You can track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.

Also Read: Digilocker: Now Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission beneficiaries may link their medical reports on app, check benefits

It is important to note that this update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card. If you want to get the best picture on your Aadhaar card, make sure you go well-prepared. This way you will be able to make the most of this facility by the UIDAI.

