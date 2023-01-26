UIDAI update: Follow THESE steps to change address, photo and address on your Aadhaar card

File photo

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents in India. Use of an Aadhaar card is now required for availing of various other services including banking, vehicle registration, and insurance policies. Your authenticated biometric data and significant personal data are recorded on your Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar card holders can now update their personal information online thanks to UIDAI's newly launched online portal.

You must contact UIDAI if you want to make any changes to your Aadhaar card. With the help of UIDAI, you can update your name, address, mobile number, picture, and email address.

Many of us dislike the picture that is currently on our Aadhaar cards. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –

Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo:

Visit the UIDAI website i.e. uidai.gov.in

Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.

Submit all required details in the form.

Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.

Your new picture can be taken here.

You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.

After this, you will receive an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number (URN).

You can track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.

How to update the address on your Aadhaar Card step by step:

Step: 1 Access UIDAI's official website at https://www.uidai.gov.in/.

Step: 2 Find the 'My Aadhaar' menu next.

Step: 3 Select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the menu.

Step: 4 Then, from the list of choices, select "update demographics data online."

Step: 5 The redesigned interface for the Aadhaar Card self-service portal will appear on your screen.

Step: 6 Select the "Proceed to update Aadhaar" option at this time.

Step: 7 As necessary, enter your Aadhaar Card number and finish the captcha verification.

Step: 8 Next, select "Send OTP."

Step: 9 OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step: 10 Go to the 'Update Demographics Data' option after OTP verification.

Step: 11 Now to make changes, use the "address" option.

Step: 12 Now to make changes, use the "address" option.

Step: 13 Enter the information for your new address so that it will appear on your Aadhaar Card.

Step: 14 The supporting document proof should be uploaded as a scanned copy.

Step: 15 Select "Proceed"

Step: 16 Verify that all of the information entered is accurate.

Step: 17 Create the necessary payment on the payment page.

Step: 18 Use an OTP to validate the service.

Step: 19 Save your work and download the programme.

Step: 20 Track the status of address updates using the URN.

Steps to update mobile number on Aadhaar card online

Visit the UIDAI web portal-- uidai.gov.in.

Type the captcha in the appropriate areas after entering the phone number you want to update.

Select "Send OTP" and put the OTP that was texted to your phone number.

Now select "Submit OTP and Proceed."

The following screen will display a drop-down selection labelled "Online Aadhaar Services." On the one you want to update, click. To update the mobile number, select that option and then enter the appropriate information.

A new page will open after the mobile number has been entered. You must now enter a captcha. Your number will receive an OTP as a result of this. Click "Save and Proceed" after you have confirmed the OTP.

Make an online appointment and travel to the closest Aadhaar centre.

The database will be updated with your current mobile number within 90 days.

READ: Post Office Saving Scheme: All you need to know about Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, new interest rate and benefits