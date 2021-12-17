UIDAI Update! Citizens will soon have to link their Voter ID with Aadhaar card - Here's why

The Election Commission of India issues a voter ID to individuals above 18 years of age as identification to their citizenship of the country and is used while casting their ballot in the country's municipal, state, and national elections.

The document also serves as identity proof for name, age, address while purchasing a house, applying for a passport or even a mobile sim card. An individual can only have one Voter ID card - that is from wherever they belong or are currently residing, basically their permanent address. But there are many individuals who have dual Voter ID cards that are illegal.

But soon that will change because the government will ask individuals to link their Voter ID card to their Aadhaar card. Earlier, in 2015, the Election Commission had tried to Link Voter ID with Aadhaar but the matter had reached the Supreme Court regarding the breach of privacy postponed the process but now it will be legalised.

This is mainly being introduced to sort out the problem of fake voters in the country. As of now, it won't be mandatory but slowly it will become the mandate.