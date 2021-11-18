UIDAI update alert! Now generate virtual ID, lock, unlock Aadhaar card without internet - Here's how

The issuing body of the Aadhaar card, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), constantly launches services for the citizens of India to have better access to the Aadhaar card and their services.

The Aadhaar card was initially introduced as an identification document but over the years it has become an integral part of all transactions that take place - governmental and non-governmental work.

Even though the Aadhaar card is accessible everywhere through the internet, there are still many places in India that do not have access to the service. There are many places that still do not have a 4G connection but the UIDAI has come up with a solution.

Now, an individual can access their Aadhaar card in areas without internet by just sending an SMS. The best part is that the user doesn't need to have a smartphone for this. Notably, users can access Virtual ID generation, Virtual ID retrieval, Aadhaar lock service, Aadhaar unlock service, etc as well through this feature.

The user only needs to send an SMS from their registered mobile number to the hotline number 1947.

Here's how you can generate a bunch of services through SMS:

- Go to your text message application on your phone and type GVID (SPACE) and the last four digits of the Aadhaar number and send it to 1947

- To get the virtual ID, type RVID (SPACE) along with the last four digits of the Aadhaar number.

How to generate OTP:

- You can either generate the OTP through Aadhaar number or through VID

- Get OTP through Aadhaar: Type GETOTP (space) and enter the last four digits of the respective Aadhaar number

- Get OTP through VID: Type GETOTP (space) and enter the last 6 digits of your official virtual ID in the message box and send it to 1947.

Here's how you can Lock & Unlock Aadhaar through SMS:

If you're doing it via Aadhaar card:

- Type GETOTP (SPACE) Aadhaar number’s last 4 digits and send it to the hotline number

- Second SMS: Type ENABLEBIOLOCK (SPACE) Aadhaar number’s last 4 digits (SPACE) the 6-digit OTP that you will receive

If you are doing it via VID:

- Type GETOTP (SPACE) the last 6 digits of your VID are needed and send it to the hotline number

- Second SMS: Type ENABLEBIOLOCK (SPACE) the last 6 digits of your VID (SPACE) the 6-digit OTP

The same procedure is applied for unlocking the Aadhaar card.