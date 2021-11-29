UIDAI update: Step-by-step guide to change address, date of birth online on Aadhaar card

UIDAI update: Aadhaar Card is an important document for all Indian citizens. The government of India has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card for every citizen of the country. Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Not only required for government schemes but Aadhaar is also required for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information mentioned on the Aadhaar card online. You can download the form to make the changes in your information and then submit it at your neared Aadhaar Seve Kendra.

How to change photo on Aadhaar card

Visit the official website of UIDAI, uidai.gov.in.

Download the Aadhaar enrollment form and fill out the details.

Visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra and submit the form.

The executive will verify the details on the form through biometric verification.

The executive will then click a photo of you at the Seva Kendra and charge you Rs 25.

You will be issued an updated request number (URN), which can be used to track the status of the request.

How to update phone number and other details on Aadhaar card