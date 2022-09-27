UIDAI tips: How to change Aadhaar Card address, check step-by-step guide

File Photo

The Aadhaar Card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has rapidly become the go-to identity proof for many services across the country. The UIDAI strives to make the process of Aadhaar card and several services related to it more efficient for cardholders. People owning an Aadhaar Card might need to get their address changed with a new one or updated on the identification card. Thankfully, cardholders can do this in a hassle-free way. Here’s how

How to update address on Aadhaar?

Aadhaar cardholders can now change their address on the Aadhaar card with an easy process. They are required to furnish residence address proof as supporting documents.

The update process has been simplified by UIDAI. Apart from residence proof from the cardholder, the officials will also do verification of the applicant’s address.

Step-by-step guide to update Aadhaar Card address:

Go to the official website of UIDAI at https://www.uidai.gov.in/

Next, find ‘My Aadhaar’ menu

Go to the ‘Update Your Aadhaar’ option

Next, click on ‘update demographics data online’ from the options

Go to the Aadhaar Card self-service portal’s new interface which will open on your screen

Now go to the ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’ option

Fill in your Aadhaar Card number and complete captcha verification as needed

Next, click on ‘Send OTP’

Receive OTP on your registered mobile number.

After OTP verification, go to ‘Update Demographics Data’ option

No go to the ‘address’ option to make changes

Fill in the details of your new address that needs to show on your Aadhaar Card

Upload a scanned copy of the supporting document proof.

Click on ‘Proceed’

Check and ensure all details entered are correct

Make the required payment on the payment section

Validate the service via an OTP

Save and download the application

Track address update status via URN number.

READ | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: Big news ahead of Dussehra, beneficiaries to receive money on THIS date