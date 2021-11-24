UIDAI plans BIG update in Aadhaar card verification process - Check details

UIDAI Aadhaar card latest news: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency which issues the universal identity card Aadhaar is planning to make big changes to the Aadhaar verification process with smartphones likely to become universal authenticator for all Aadhaar-related services. People will not have to visit government offices for their work once this facility is established.

Currently, the Aadhaar verification process employs fingerprint, iris scan and OTP authentication methods. Soon, the current process will be replaced with your registered smartphone becoming the universal authentication device.

This means that beneficiaries of government services like pension or free ration will not need to have fingerprint or iris verification and will instead easily be able to complete the process with their mobile phone.

UIDAI is reportedly gearing up for the big change with the technology process for enabling mobile phone as a universal authenticator is expected to be complete soon. Once this new verification method is implemented, users will able to avail government services from the comfort of their homes.

Aadhaar card holders will be able to use their smartphone as the verification device in a number of services including:

Opening bank account

Getting ration card and availing free supplies

Getting a new phone connection

In pension related purposes

For getting the driver license made

Pan card linking

India has around 120 crore mobile connections out of which around 80 crore numbers are eligible for use as universal authenticators, as per a leading Hindi daily. There is not much information about the functioning of this process in public domain currently.