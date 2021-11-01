UIDAI News: Want to update name, gender, address on Aadhaar card? Here's how many times you can do it

In today's time, the Aadhaar card has become an important part of our lives. It's not only an identification document but is also widely accepted by many public and private departments in transactions of banks, property, etc since it holds important information like personal details, biometric information of individuals.

The Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Information like the name, address, phone number, and date of birth on the Aadhaar card needs to be updated at all times.

However, the UIDAI has stated that there is a limit to how many times an individual can update their Aadhaar information. Many changes can be done online while others will need you to visit the nearest Aadhaar centre with important documents.

How many times can you change the information on Aadhaar?

As per the UIDAI, individuals can only change their name on the Aadhaar card up to a maximum of two times. If you want to change your date of birth, it can only happen if there is a difference of three years between the original date of issue of the card or the last change. If the date of birth in the Aadhaar card is more than three years ahead or more than three years behind, then you cannot change it. However, cardholders can update the address on the Aadhaar card only once.

Just like the rule of the address change, the gender can also be changed only once on the Aadhaar card.

Apart from this, if you want to change other things in the Aadhaar card like mobile number, then you have to visit the Aadhaar center. For all these changes, you have to pay some fee at the Aadhaar center.