UIDAI news: Update Aadhaar online for free till June 14, step-by-step guide to change address, phone number

One of the most important documents in India is Aadhaar card. Aadhaar is now a required document in order to create bank accounts, participate in most government schemes, and other tasks. Therefore, it is crucial to keep the information on this page current to prevent any inconveniences.

As a result, the government has made the Aadhaar document update service available online free of charge for three months, from June 14. The Aadhaar platform is used to charge residents Rs 25 to update their documents. People should be aware that this service is only available for free on the myAadhaar webpage. This means that individuals must still pay a cost of Rs. 50 at physical Aadhaar centres in order to update their name, date of birth, residence, and other demographic information.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost, a people-centric move that will benefit millions of residents...The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023," the official statement said.

Aadhaar Card update: How to update the address

Step: 1 Access UIDAI's official website at https://www.uidai.gov.in/.

Step: 2 Find the 'My Aadhaar' menu next.

Step: 3 Select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the menu.

Step: 4 Then, from the list of choices, select "update demographics data online."

Step: 5 The redesigned interface for the Aadhaar Card self-service portal will appear on your screen.

Step: 6 Select the "Proceed to update Aadhaar" option at this time.

Step: 7 As necessary, enter your Aadhaar Card number and finish the captcha verification.

Step: 8 Next, select "Send OTP."

Step: 9 OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step: 10 Go to the 'Update Demographics Data' option after OTP verification.

Step: 11 Now to make changes, use the "address" option.

Step: 13 Enter the information for your new address so that it will appear on your Aadhaar Card.

Step: 14 The supporting document proof should be uploaded as a scanned copy.

Step: 15 Select "Proceed"

Step: 16 Verify that all of the information entered is accurate.

Step: 17 Create the necessary payment on the payment page.

Step: 18 Use an OTP to validate the service.

Step: 19 Save your work and download the programme.

Step: 20 Track the status of address updates using the URN.

