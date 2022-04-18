UIDAI news: Is your Aadhaar information up-to-date? Know here

File Photo

Aadhaar Card has become one of the foremost documents of identification in India. Issued by UIDAI, Aadhaar has become essential for various government and non-government services, availing subsidy and social benefits, pension, scholarships, banking, insurance and taxation services etc. Hence, it becomes vital for residents to ensure that their Aadhaar data in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) is up-to-date and accurate.

There are two types of data of residents that is stored with their Aadhaar – Demographic data and Biometric data. Aadhaar details that can be updated in demographic information include a resident’s name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number, email address, relationship status and information sharing consent. In biometric information, data that can be updated is iris, finger prints and facial photograph. Below are instances when a resident will need to update their Aadhaar card data, as per the official UIDAI website.

READ | UIDAI update: Simple steps to apply for Aadhaar PVC for entire family

Do you need to update your Aadhaar information? Check when the need could arise

The need to update your demographic data could arise in the following circumstances:

Live events like marriage: Cardholders may need to get information like name and address changed. Similarly, migration may make a cardholder need to get details like address and mobile number. Other such events include death of a relative or other personal reasons to update mobile number, email address etc.

Cardholders may need to get information like name and address changed. Similarly, migration may make a cardholder need to get details like address and mobile number. Other such events include death of a relative or other personal reasons to update mobile number, email address etc. Errors during enrolment process: Changes in details like date of birth and gender are generally due to this

Changes in details like date of birth and gender are generally due to this Changes in various service delivery platforms

Change in local language of enrolment

If notified by UIDAI to update or submit required document

READ | UIDAI update: Check steps to change photograph on Aadhaar Card at uidai.gov.in

When do Aadhaar Cardholders need biometric update?

The need to update biometric details could arise from

Age being less than 5 years at the time of initial enrolment – UIDAI says that a child should be re-enrolled once they attain the age of 5 with all biometric information to be provided. UIDAI will perform de-duplication for the child at this stage. This request is treated similar to request for new enrolment request while keeping the original Aadhaar number.

UIDAI says that a child should be re-enrolled once they attain the age of 5 with all biometric information to be provided. UIDAI will perform de-duplication for the child at this stage. This request is treated similar to request for new enrolment request while keeping the original Aadhaar number. From 5 to 15 years at the time of enrolment - All biometrics should be furnished after attaining age of 15 for update.

More than 15 years at time of enrolment – UIDAI recommends that all such cardholders update their biometric details in every 10 years.

Biometric exception due to events like accidents or diseases.

Cardholders may approach for biometric data updates due to ‘false rejects’ or ‘authentication failures’ where a valid resident is falsely rejected because of wrong or poor-quality biometric capture.

Finally, the UIDAI official website says that the authority may decide a threshold for quality of biometric capture during enrolment or update and notify all residents whose current details do not qualify as per the quality marker to get their biometrics updated.