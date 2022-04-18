UIDAI news: Is your Aadhaar information up-to-date? Know here

Aadhaar Card has become one of the foremost documents of identification in India. Issued by UIDAI, Aadhaar has become essential for various government and non-government services, availing subsidy and social benefits, pension, scholarships, banking, insurance and taxation services etc. Hence, it becomes vital for residents to ensure that their Aadhaar data in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) is up-to-date and accurate.
There are two types of data of residents that is stored with their Aadhaar – Demographic data and Biometric data. Aadhaar details that can be updated in demographic information include a resident’s name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number, email address, relationship status and information sharing consent. In biometric information, data that can be updated is iris, finger prints and facial photograph. Below are instances when a resident will need to update their Aadhaar card data, as per the official UIDAI website.
Do you need to update your Aadhaar information? Check when the need could arise
The need to update your demographic data could arise in the following circumstances:
When do Aadhaar Cardholders need biometric update?
The need to update biometric details could arise from
Finally, the UIDAI official website says that the authority may decide a threshold for quality of biometric capture during enrolment or update and notify all residents whose current details do not qualify as per the quality marker to get their biometrics updated.