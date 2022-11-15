Search icon
UIDAI news: Aadhaar Enabled Payment System or AePS fees hiked, here's how much you will have to pay

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System or AePS a system is wherein you can conduct your entire banking through your Aadhaar number.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Aadhaar news: Do you use an Aadhaar card to make payments? If yes, you will have to shell out more money as fees to avail of the service from December 1, 2022. Aadhaar Enabled Payment System or AePS a system is wherein you can conduct your entire banking through your Aadhaar number. This service can only be availed from your Aadhaar-enabled bank accounts. A person can enquire about her balance, debit, credit, and funds transfer.

According to the latest notification, a person will have to pay Rs 20 GST per cash transaction while using AePS. This will be taken after exhausting the free limit. For a mini statement, Rs 5 GST will be charged. Those who don't have an account in the Indian Post Payment Bank can do one transaction every month.

A customer can use his name, Aadhaar number and fingerprints to complete the transaction. 

Since AePS employs Aadhaar numbers and biometrics for authentication, it is one of the safest methods for banking. Since it employs fingerprints and IRIS scans, no impersonator can take out money from your account. A person is safe from fraud while using Aadhaar-based payments. 

With this system, a person can also do Aadhaar-to-Aadhaar fund transfers, authentication, and Bhim Aadhaar Pay banking services. A person can also do e-KYC, demographic authentication, and other services.

Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
