Aadhaar card holders Alert! UIDAI launches new toll-free number, AI chat support to check Aadhaar card status

Aadhaar card’s regulatory body the Unique Identification Authority of India has introduced a new interactive voice response (IVR) technology-based customer service that will be accessible for free around the clock.

To use the IVR-enabled services, customers must dial the toll-free number ‘1947.’ they can use it to check the status of their PVC cards, and Aadhaar updates or to receive any information via SMS.

“Experience new services built on #IVRS by UIDAI. Residents can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947, 24x7 to find out their Aadhaar enrollment or update status, PVC card status or to receive information via SMS,” tweeted UIDAI.

UIDAI has also launched new AI/ML-based chat support for customers for better resident interaction. Residents can submit issues, follow the status of their Aadhaar PVC cards, and more with the help of chat support.

“#UIDAI’s New AI/ML based chat support is now available for better resident interaction! Now Residents can track #Aadhaar PVC card status, register & track grievances etc,” UIDAI further tweeted.

UIDAI customer service:

Contact centres have been established by the UIDAI via which you can obtain information on Aadhaar updates, enrolment, etc. Candidates will receive an enrollment number, which they can use to get in touch with the following centres:

Dial the toll-free number 1947

Contact at help@uidai.gov.in , or

File a complaint

How to send Aadhaar card complaints:

Post:

Additionally, physical complaints can be delivered to UIDAI's national office and various regional branches across the nation. After being examined, the complaints will be forwarded to the relevant sections. The complainant will get a straightforward response that takes care of their issue.

Mail:

Officials from the UIDAI respond to complaints by email as well.

Public Grievance Portal:

The Public Grievance Portal is another way to resolve a grievance. One can select between Hindi and English on the portal. Because it's an online system, complaints can be sent from anywhere, 24/7.

How to check complaint status: