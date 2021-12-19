UIDAI Update: Step-by-step guide to change date of birth on Aadhaar Card

UIDAI update: Aadhaar Card is an important document for all Indian citizens. The government of India has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card for every citizen of the country. Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Not only required for government schemes but Aadhaar is also required for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information mentioned on the Aadhaar card online. You can download the form to make the changes in your information and then submit it at your neared Aadhaar Seve Kendra.

Follow the steps mentioned below to change the date of birth on your Aadhaar card.

Here is how you can update your date of birth on Aadhaar card

Visit the official website of Self Service UIDAI, ssup.uidai.gov.in.

Click on the option ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar' on the homepage.

On the page, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Complete the captcha verification.

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP on the page.

Click on 'Update Demographics Data' to update the date of birth.

Now, you will have to re-verify the details with the OTP received on your mobile number.

You will now have to submit the required documents to support your date of birth update request.

It must be noted that you need to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card before making any changes to the data which is printed on your card. To link your mobile number with your card, you will need to visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra.