UIDAI: Step-by-step guide for NRIs to apply for Aadhaar card

UIDAI has confirmed that an NRI with a valid Indian passport can apply for Aadhaar card.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

The Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents of identification in India. Aadhaar is important for financial services in addition to government programmes. It is required to get benefits under various state-sponsored schemes. Many public and private authorities, including those who provide KYC services, also demand an aadhaar card in order to provide those services.

Whether or not an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) can apply for an Aadhaar card is an issue that gets addressed rather frequently.
 
UIDAI has confirmed that an NRI with a valid Indian passport can apply from any Aadhaar Kendra. 

UIDAI has mentioned these steps for an NRI to follow to get Aadhaar card:

  • Visit your nearest Aadhaar Kendra 
  • Don’t forget to carry your valid Indian passport
  • Fill your details in the enrollment form
  • It is compulsory for NRIs to mention their email ID
  • The declaration is slightly different for NRI enrollment. Read the following and sign it on your enrollment form
  • Ask your operator to enroll you as NRI
  • For identity proof, give the operator your passport
  • After identity proof, complete the biometric process
  • Make sure to verify all details on the screen before submitting it to the operator
  • A receipt or enrollment slip bearing your 14-digit enrollment ID and a date-and-time stamp should be saved.

You can check the status after finishing the process at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/CheckAadhaarStatus . According to UIDAI, you have the option of providing another legitimate document or documents in addition to your passport as verification of your address and date of birth. However, if the address listed in your passport has changed, you must provide the updated Indian address along with a current Proof of Address (PoA) that complies with the list of UIDAI-acceptable papers.

