UIDAI: Step-by-step guide for NRIs to apply for Aadhaar card

The Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents of identification in India. Aadhaar is important for financial services in addition to government programmes. It is required to get benefits under various state-sponsored schemes. Many public and private authorities, including those who provide KYC services, also demand an aadhaar card in order to provide those services.
Whether or not an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) can apply for an Aadhaar card is an issue that gets addressed rather frequently.
UIDAI has confirmed that an NRI with a valid Indian passport can apply from any Aadhaar Kendra.
UIDAI has mentioned these steps for an NRI to follow to get Aadhaar card:
You can check the status after finishing the process at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/CheckAadhaarStatus . According to UIDAI, you have the option of providing another legitimate document or documents in addition to your passport as verification of your address and date of birth. However, if the address listed in your passport has changed, you must provide the updated Indian address along with a current Proof of Address (PoA) that complies with the list of UIDAI-acceptable papers.