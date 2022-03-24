Aadhaar card update: Step-by-step guide to link mobile number with Aadhaar

UIDAI update: Aadhaar Card is an essential document for all Indian citizens. The government of India has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card for every citizen of the country. Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Not only required for government schemes but Aadhaar is also required for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information mentioned on the Aadhaar card online. You can download the form to make the changes in your information and then submit it at your neared Aadhaar Seve Kendra.

Here are the steps to change your Aadhaar linked phone number whenever you switch to a new phone number number.

How to update phone number on Aadhaar card