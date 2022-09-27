UIDAI issues warning for Aadhaar card holders: 5 tips to prevent Aadhaar frauds

Representational Image

Aadhaar is a 12-digit, verifiable identification number given to an Indian resident by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The security and confidentiality of the data gathered in relation to Aadhaar must be ensured by the UIDAI.

According to the UIDAI website, “Protection of the individual, and the safeguarding of their information is inherent in the design of the UID project. From having a random number which does not reveal anything about the individual to other features listed below, the UID project keeps the interest of the resident at the core of its purpose and objectives.”

It is our responsibility to make sure our Aadhar details are not in the wrong hands due to our negligence. UIDAI has created awareness and tips to protect our Aadhaar details from being misused.

Here are few tips to prevent yourself from Aadhaar card frauds:

1. Verify Aadhaar details before accepting:

By entering the Aadhaar number and captcha to verify Aadhaar existence, Aadhaar holders can check Aadhaar details and confirm the facts. Any presented Aadhaar number can be easily verified.

2. Never share your Aadhaar otp:

An easy and reliable method of using Aadhaar authentication from any location is the Aadhaar OTP. Never give it to someone else to use on your behalf, and be sure to do so. You can also scan and verify the mobile number associated with your Aadhaar.

3. Delete Aadhaar file after downloading it:

In case of downloading e aadhaar from any public computer, then make sure you delete it after transferring or taking a print out. Also, download the Aadhaar only from its official website.

4. Lock Aadhaar to prevent misuse:

Aadhar holders can easily unlock biometrics when needed and lock them to prevent any potential misuse by anyone. Keep your VID close by, though, as it will be needed.

Linked to the Aadhaar number is VID(virtual ID), a 16-digit revocable random number. Instead of using an Aadhaar number, VID can be used for authentication or e-KYC services.

5. Update your phone number: