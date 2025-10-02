Add DNA as a Preferred Source
UIDAI hikes Aadhaar card update fees, waives off biometric update fee for...; check full details

However, there is still no fee for issuing a new Aadhaar card. Updates for Aadhaar cards for newborns will also remain free. Read on to know more,

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 03:32 PM IST

UIDAI hikes Aadhaar card update fees, waives off biometric update fee for...; check full details
Aadhaar Card Update: The Aadhaar card has become one of the most essential documents these days. It is required in banking, train ticketing, SIM purchase and more. Hence, keeping an updated Aadhaar is important to avoid any hindrance in such services. However, one has to pay more money to update their Aadhaar. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has raised fees for Aadhaar-related services, effective October 1. However, there is still no fee for issuing a new Aadhaar card. 

Aadhaar Card Update Fee

The fee for updating an existing Aadhaar card has gone up from Rs 50 to Rs 75. Similarly, the fee for biometric updates has been raised from Rs 100 to Rs 125. This marks the first fee increase by UIDAI in nearly five years. The revised charges will be effective from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2028. The fee changes apply to updates of names, addresses, biometrics, and other details once an Aadhaar card is issued.

Charges for next cycle

UIDAI has also specified the applicable charges for the next cycle, from October 1, 2028, to September 30, 2031. A charge of Rs 75 for services has been increased to Rs 90, while services available after paying Rs 125 will cost Rs 150 in the second phase, which starts on October 1, 2028.

Relief for children

Updates for Aadhaar cards for newborns will remain free. UIDAI has also waived the biometric update fee for children and adolescents aged 5 to 7 and 15 to 17 years. This was previously Rs 50. Despite the fee waiver, these updates remain mandatory. After issuing Aadhaar cards for newborns, a biometric update is required at age five, with subsequent updates needed between ages 5 and 7 and again between 15 and 17 years.

READ | Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security flaws; here's what you should do

