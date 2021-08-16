UIDAI halts address change services for Aadhaar Card without proof

With many other changes, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made a major change in terms of the Aadhaar card address update. Earlier, the address on your Aadhaar could be updated online without any address proof but now that service has been halted and no Aadhaar can be updated without any address proof until further notice. This step was taken to make the process more secure and transparent.

Earlier, the address on your Aadhaar could be updated by the verification of a family member, relative, friend or landlord, who is willing to let the Aadhaar cardholder use their address as proof but not as of now.

Recently, UIDAI addressed this issue while replying to a user that the facility to change address in Aadhaar Card using Address Validation Letter facility has been discontinued until further notice. However, the Aadhaar address can be updated by using other valid documents as prescribed by UIDAI.

Here is a list of 45 documents that are considered valid by the UIDAI as POA (Proof of Address) containing Name and Address for Aadhaar card:

- Passport- Bank Statement/ Passbook- Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook- Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook- Ration Card- Voter ID- Driving License- Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU- Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)- Water Bill (not older than 3 months)- Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)- Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)- Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)- Insurance Policy- Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead- Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead- Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution on letterhead or Photo ID having address issued by Recognized Educational Institution- NREGS Job Card- Arms License- Pensioner Card- Freedom Fighter Card- Kissan Passbook- CGHS/ ECHS Card- Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update- Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update- Income Tax Assessment Order- Registered Sale/ Lease/ Rent Agreement- Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts- Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by State Govt- Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/ Administrations- Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)- Passport of Spouse- Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)- Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/ State Govt. (not more than 3 years old)- Marriage Certificate issued by the Government, containing the address- Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan- Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update- Certificate of Address having photo issued by Municipal Councillor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update- Identity Card issued by recognized educational institutions- SSLC book having a photograph- School Identity card- School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing Name and Address- Extract of School Records containing Name, Address and Photograph issued by Head of School- Certificate of Identity containing Name, Address and Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update- Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update