UIDAI: Download Aadhaar PVC card without registered mobile number, a step-by-step guide

UIDAI update: An individual can change, update or modify Aadhaar card information online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

File photo

The most crucial form of identification in India is the Aadhaar card. Aadhaar is important for financial services in addition to government programmes. All Aadhaar cardholders have access to a variety of services provided by Aadhaar. Downloading the Aadhaar PVC from the UIDAI website is one of these services.

The Unique Identification Authority of India recently introduced safe and secure Aadhaar PVC cards, discouraging cardholders from purchasing their Aadhaar PVC copy in the open market due to security concerns. The agency itself will send these to the cardholders' addresses.

If you want to download your Aadhaar PVC from the UIDAI website, you don't need to have your registered mobile number on hand. You can use this service even if your Aadhaar card doesn't have a mobile number associated with it.

People who wish to do so will have to visit the official website of UIDAI and go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, after which they will be required to enter their Aadhaar number and follow the steps mentioned below.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2023 Registrations: Documents required for application process

Aadhaar PVC card: Steps to apply

To order an Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI, follow these easy steps:

  • Visit the UIDAI website, uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in
  • Go to ‘Order Aadhaar Card’ service
  • 12-digit Input your Aadhaar Card (UID) number / 16-digit Virtual Identification (VID) number/ 28-digit Aadhaar enrolment number.
  • Do your security verification
  • Complete with a time-based one-time password by clicking the ‘TOTP’ option, else one-time password with the ‘OTP’ option
  • Accept ‘Terms and Conditions'
  • Submit TOTP or OTP
  • Review your Aadhaar card details and confirm before the order for printing is placed
  • Pay Rs 50 (Inclusive GST and postal charges) via credit, debit card, UPI or net banking.
  • Receive receipt with digital signature on screen and service request number on SMS.
  • Download and save the receipt.
