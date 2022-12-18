UIDAI: Download Aadhaar PVC card without registered mobile number, a step-by-step guide

File photo

The most crucial form of identification in India is the Aadhaar card. Aadhaar is important for financial services in addition to government programmes. All Aadhaar cardholders have access to a variety of services provided by Aadhaar. Downloading the Aadhaar PVC from the UIDAI website is one of these services.

The Unique Identification Authority of India recently introduced safe and secure Aadhaar PVC cards, discouraging cardholders from purchasing their Aadhaar PVC copy in the open market due to security concerns. The agency itself will send these to the cardholders' addresses.

If you want to download your Aadhaar PVC from the UIDAI website, you don't need to have your registered mobile number on hand. You can use this service even if your Aadhaar card doesn't have a mobile number associated with it.

People who wish to do so will have to visit the official website of UIDAI and go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, after which they will be required to enter their Aadhaar number and follow the steps mentioned below.

Aadhaar PVC card: Steps to apply

To order an Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI, follow these easy steps: