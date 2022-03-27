UIDAI Alert! NRIs can now apply for Aadhaar card on arrival - Here's a step-by-step guide

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
Aadhaar card has become a very important document these days. Its use has become essential for availing various other services including banking, vehicle registration and insurance policies. Aadhaar card contains authenticated information of your biometrics and important personal information is recorded.
The UIDAI also posted a tweet on the subject back on August 25, 2021, informing citizens that they do not need to wait 182 days. An NRI (whether minor or adult) with a valid Indian Passport can apply for Aadhaar from any Aadhaar Kendra.
A valid Indian Passport is mandatory as a Proof of Identity (PoI) for NRI applicants. Applicants may choose to give any other Indian Address with a valid supporting Proof of Address (PoA) as per the list of documents acceptable by UIDAI
The process is:
- Visit any Aadhaar Kendra of your convenience.
- Carry a valid Indian Passport with you
- Fill details in the enrolment form
- Giving Email ID is mandatory for NRI
- The declaration for NRI enrolment is slightly different. Read and sign the same in your enrolment form
- Ask the operator to enroll you as NRI
- Give your Passport as Proof of Identity
- You may choose to use your Passport itself as Proof of Address and Date of Birth proof or give some other valid document/s for this (As per uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf)
- Complete the biometric capture process
- Check all details on screen (in English and local language) before you allow the operator to submit
- Collect the acknowledgement slip/ enrolment slip that has your 14 digit Enrolment ID and Date & Time Stamp. You can check status of your Aadhaar from: resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar