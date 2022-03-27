UIDAI Alert! NRIs can now apply for Aadhaar card on arrival - Here's a step-by-step guide

Aadhaar card has become a very important document these days. Its use has become essential for availing various other services including banking, vehicle registration and insurance policies. Aadhaar card contains authenticated information of your biometrics and important personal information is recorded.

The UIDAI also posted a tweet on the subject back on August 25, 2021, informing citizens that they do not need to wait 182 days. An NRI (whether minor or adult) with a valid Indian Passport can apply for Aadhaar from any Aadhaar Kendra.

A valid Indian Passport is mandatory as a Proof of Identity (PoI) for NRI applicants. Applicants may choose to give any other Indian Address with a valid supporting Proof of Address (PoA) as per the list of documents acceptable by UIDAI

The process is: