Aadhaar Card Update: Step-by-step guide to change address on Aadhaar at uidai.gov.in

UIDAI update: Aadhaar Card is an essential document for all citizens of Indian. The government of India has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar card for every citizen of the country. Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

An Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address. While getting Aadhaar, every person has to scan his/her biometric details of iris and finger. The Aadhaar Card is one of the most essential documents in today's time. From government schemes to financial services, Aadhaar is required everywhere.

UIDAI has opened its online portal, which helps individuals update their personal information mentioned on the Aadhaar card online. You can download the form to make the changes in your information and then submit it at your neared Aadhaar Seve Kendra.

As per UIDAI’s official website, Aadhaar cardholders can update their address online via Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). Biometric information like mandatory biometric updates can now be done online, that too free of cost. Whereas, demographic information like name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number and an e-mail will cost users Rs 50. The same charges will be applied on the updates that do not fall under the mandatory category.

Steps to update the address on Aadhaar Cards

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI web portal, uidai.gov.in and click on ‘My Aadhaar’ drop-down menu on the top left corner of the website.

Step 2: A secondary page will appear, click on the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ that appears from the drop-down menu on the top left corner, under the ‘Update Aadhaar section’.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ link and input the necessary information into the given boxes. Once you are done, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha as needed. Fill in all required details and click on the ‘Send OTP’ button and check your phone with the registered phone number.

Step 4: After getting OTP on your phone, enter it. Now, click on the ‘demographics data’ option. Here you can update the relevant information accordingly. After completing the required fields, click the ‘Proceed’ button.

Step 5: You will have to upload scanned colour copies of verification documents in order to provide authenticity to your update request.