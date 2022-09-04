Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to check bank account balance with Aadhaar

File photo

Aadhaar card is an essential identification document in India. Aadhaar card is not only used for government schemes but also required for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

The 12-digit Aadhaar card number can also be used to check your account balance without visiting any ATM counter or bank branch.

The process is made fully hassle-free by the facility. Along with checking bank account balances, users of the Aadhaar card can transfer money, apply for government subsidies or apply for a PAN card.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check bank account balance with Aadhaar Card

Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number

Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number

Verify your Aadhar number by entering it again

You will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance on the screen

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has recently announced that it is planning and preparing to offer doorstep services like linking your phone number to Aadhaar and updating other information, among other things.