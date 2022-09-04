Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to check bank account balance with Aadhaar

Aadhaar Card update: 12-digit Aadhaar card number can be used to check account balance without visiting any ATM counter or bank branch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:58 AM IST

Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to check bank account balance with Aadhaar
File photo

Aadhaar card is an essential identification document in India. Aadhaar card is not only used for government schemes but also required for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.  

The 12-digit Aadhaar card number can also be used to check your account balance without visiting any ATM counter or bank branch.

The process is made fully hassle-free by the facility. Along with checking bank account balances, users of the Aadhaar card can transfer money, apply for government subsidies or apply for a PAN card.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check bank account balance with Aadhaar Card 

  • Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number
  • Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number
  • Verify your Aadhar number by entering it again
  • You will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance on the screen

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has recently announced that it is planning and preparing to offer doorstep services like linking your phone number to Aadhaar and updating other information, among other things.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
High uric acid: cause, effective remedies to treat the condition naturally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.