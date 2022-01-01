UIDAI Update: Step-by-step guide to change photograph on Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar card is one of the most important identification documents in India. Aadhaar card is not only required for government schemes but for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

Most of us had applied for our Aadhaar card years ago, because of which the photograph displayed on the Aadhaar card for some individuals is old. Not having a recognizable image has also turned out to be problematic for some people. If you too are one of those individuals then this is a vital piece of information for you.

Old or unrecognizable photographs on Aadhaar Card can now be updated as per your preference through a simple and easy process. The photograph on Aadhaar can be changed by visiting the Aadhar Enrolment centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra. However, Aadhaar Enrolment Form is required from UIDAI’s website.

You can change your Aadhaar Card photograph and upload a new one by following a few easy steps:

The process is simple and does not require you to submit any type of documents.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Fill out a form to get your Aadhaar Card photograph changed.

Step 3: Submit the form to the Aadhaar Enrolment executive

Step 4: You will need to go to an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre in your area to get your photograph changed.

Step 5: You will have to submit the required fees for the process.

Step 6: At the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre, a department official will click a new photograph of yours and upload it to your Aadhaar Card.

Step 7. Aadhaar Enrolment executive will share an acknowledgement slip with the update request number (URN).

Step 8. With the URN, you can check the Aadhaar update status online on the UIDAI’s official website.