UIDAI Aadhaar card update: Know latest UIDAI rules for using your Aadhaar card safely

Aadhaar Card: A new guideline concerning the use of Aadhaar cards has been issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Users must obtain online or offline permission before receiving Aadhaar certification, according to the new guidelines. As the Aadhaar card won't be verified without orders, Aadhar holders will not be able to use it without authorization.

The UIDAI has advised asking organisations that anyone doing online Aadhaar certification should be aware of the necessity of the certification. Users must give their full consent to the verification process in order for it to be approved, and once it is finished, all of the required documents has to be present.

The organisation that issues Aadhaar cards has also emphasised on the significance of reporting fraud of any kind immediately. Users are encouraged to report fraud and provide information about it. You can file a complaint on 1947 if anyone demands additional payment for any Aadhaar card update.

Remember that March 31 is the deadline for updating your Aadhaar card with your PAN number. A fine of Rs. 1000 will be assessed for failure to comply. It is strongly advised that you link your Aadhaar card and PAN right away if you haven't already.

Note: The new guidelines released by UIDAI are intended to guarantee the safety and effective application of Aadhaar cards. Users should take the required actions to follow these guidelines and report any fraudulent behavior. This will aid in maintaining the Aadhaar system's integrity and safeguarding the rights of citizens.