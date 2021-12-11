Aadhaar card news! How many times can you change address, name, date of birth on Aadhaar card?

aadhaar card, aadhaar card update, aadhaar update, uidai website, ssup, https:/ssup.uidai.gov.in, aadhaar, aadhaar sms, aadhaar sms service, uidai sms service, uidai hotline nuber, uidai 1947 number, how to change aadhaar details, how to change aadhaar gender, change gender on aadhaar, change name on aadhaar, change dob on aadhaar, change adress on aadhaar, proof of address, Proof of Identity, UIDAI

An Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial documents that are required for almost all official work in India. The Aadhaar card is important to not only avail the services offered by central or state government agencies but also private financial companies.

It is because of this reason that your Aadhaar card must always be up to date and should have your accurate information. There are a lot of people who might want to change their address, name, date of birth, among other things on their Aadhaar card. Today, we will tell you how many times you are allowed to make these changes to your Aadhaar.

How many times can the name on Aadhaar be changed?

According to the guidelines issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a user can change their name on the Aadhaar card only two times.

How many times can the date of birth on Aadhaar be changed?

It is important to note that your date of birth on the Aadhaar card can never be changed. The only time the date of birth can be changed is if there was an error during data entry.

How many times can the address and gender on the Aadhaar be changed?

According to the UIDAI guidelines, the address and gender on the Aadhaar card can be changed only one time.

For the unversed, several documents can be submitted to change certain details on Aadhaar cards.

Passport

Bank Statement/ Passbook

Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook

Ration Card, Voter ID

Driving License

Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

Water Bill (not older than 3 months)

Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

Insurance Policy.