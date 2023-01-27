Two-day bank strike called next week: Know dates, reason, other details

File Photo

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of trade unions in the banking sector, has given a two-day strike call from January 30. The strike has been called to press for various demands.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers that banking services might get affected during the upcoming two-day strike called by UFBU on January 30-31.

In a regulatory filing on January 24, SBI said, "We inform that we have been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on 30th & 31st January 2023 in support of their demands."

Two-day bank strike: SBI services might get affected

If you have an account with the State Bank of India (SBI), then you should do your bank-related work before January 30. The public sector bank has said that its work may be impacted due to the two-day bank strike on January 30-31.

SBI on Tuesday informed that a two-day nationwide strike has been called by the Union Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

Two-day bank strike from January 30

UFBU has given a two-day strike call from January 30. In a statement, UFBU said that there was no response from the Indian Banks' Association on the demands during a meeting held in Mumbai.

Why are the banks going on strike?

As per a PTI report, trade unions have been demanding five-day banking, updation of pension, and recruitment of people in all cadres, among other issues.