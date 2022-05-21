Two-wheeler riders wearing helmet can be fined Rs 2,000: Know why

File photo

Though wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler or sitting on it is mandatory in India, several people ignore following it. Riding a bike without a helmet is the most common offence in the country as well.

Now, the government has made rules even more stringent to reduce road accident fatalities.

It has added the latest update to the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act which will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 from two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets improperly.

New rules

As per the latest update to the Motor Vehicles Act, fines can be imposed if a rider wears a helmet with the strap untied, or if the helmet does not have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, or the ISI mark.

According to Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, "whoever drives a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of Section 129 or the rules or regulations made thereunder shall be punishable with a fine of one thousand rupees and he shall be disqualified for holding a licence for a period of three months."

What is Section 129?

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998 states that "every person driving or riding a motorcycle of any class or description, shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards, and is securely fastened to the head of the wearer by means of straps or other fastenings provided on the headgear."

