Transfer SBI account's branch digitally, follow these simple steps

The State Bank of India (SBI) customers who are planning to transfer their SBI account from one branch to another branch, can now do it online and do not have to visit the bank for every little task. To transfer an SBI account from one branch to another, you need to have the code of the branch where you intend to transfer your account and your phone must be registered with SBI.

Customers can also change the branch via the YONO app or YONO Lite, in this case also, your phone number must be connected to the bank.

SBI Bank account from one branch to another via online: How to transfer

Visit the official personal banking page of SBI-- onlinesbi.com

Go to Personal Banking and login with your credentials

Once you have logged in successfully after providing the OTP, select the tab saying ‘e-Services’ on the top menu bar.

Now you need to choose the option ‘Transfer of savings account’.

How to transfer SBI Bank account from one branch to another via Yono SBI?

Login to the SBI Yono app

Go to ‘Services’ option

Now you need to select the ‘Transfer of Saving Account’ option

Here upon you need to provide the saving account which you wish to transfer along with the new branch code and click on Get Branch name

The new branch name shall flash and if it is correct then click on the ‘Submit’ option

Details should be checked for once and then finally submit your request.

How to transfer SBI bank account from one branch to another using yono LITE SBI