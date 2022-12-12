Top 5 mutual funds in India for potential returns of up to 20 percent

If you're looking to invest in mutual funds in India and are seeking returns of around 20%, there are several options to consider. Here are the top five mutual funds that offer the potential for returns of up to 20 per cent:

1. SBI Small Cap Fund:

This mutual fund is focused on small-cap stocks, offering investors the potential for high growth and strong returns. It has an average annual return of 19.4 per cent over the past five years, making it a top performer in the Indian market.

2. HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund:

This mutual fund invests in a mix of mid-cap and small-cap stocks, providing investors with exposure to companies with the potential for high growth. It has an average annual return of 19.3 per cent over the past five years, making it a solid choice for investors seeking strong returns.

3. Reliance Small Cap Fund:

This mutual fund focuses on small-cap stocks, offering investors the potential for high growth and strong returns. It has an average annual return of 18.8 per cent over the past five years, making it a top performer in the Indian market.

Also read: NPCI to allow credit card holders to use UPI for payments, know how it works

4. Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund:

This mutual fund invests in a mix of small-cap and mid-cap stocks, providing investors with exposure to companies with the potential for high growth. It has an average annual return of 18.3 per cent over the past five years, making it a solid choice for investors seeking strong returns.

5. Kotak Emerging Equity Fund:

This mutual fund invests in a mix of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, providing investors with a well-diversified portfolio and the potential for strong returns. It has an average annual return of 18.1 per cent over the past five years, making it a top performer in the Indian market.

In conclusion, there are several mutual funds in India that offer the potential for returns of up to 20 per cent. SBI Small Cap Fund, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, Reliance Small Cap Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund, and Kotak Emerging Equity Fund are all top performers in the Indian market, offering investors the potential for strong returns and well-diversified portfolios. Before investing, it is important to carefully research the mutual funds and consider consulting with a financial advisor to determine the best options for your specific investment goals and risk tolerance.