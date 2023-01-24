Tired of going to banks and offices to pay your LIC premiums? No more office visits required, here's how

LIC Premium through UPI: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policies continue to be a well-liked investment choice for many individuals. But paying the premium for these insurance can take some time and require going to a bank or LIC office. LIC policyholders can now easily pay their premiums without having to go to a bank or LIC office due to the increasing use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India.

UPI is a payment system that allows users of Paytm, Phone Pe, Google Pay and other payment apps to quickly transfer money across bank accounts. LIC policyholders can now conveniently pay their premiums by using these applications without having to go to a bank or LIC office.

For instance, you can follow these easy steps to pay your LIC subscription by Phone Pe:

1. Open Phone Pe app.

2. Select the option to pay your insurance premiums.

3. Choose the option to pay LIC premiums.

4. Enter your LIC number and email address, then press the confirm button.

5. Choose your preferred method of payment and enter your credit or debit card information.

6. Your LIC premium will be deposited once the OTP that was issued to you has been entered.

You can save time and the inconvenience of standing in long lines by paying your LIC payment using UPI. UPI makes it convenient and simple to make future plans and ensure that your LIC policy remains active.

It's important to note that paying for LIC premium using UPI is also possible with the use of other apps like Google Pay and Paytm. Similar to PhonePe, you need to choose the Insurance Premium option on the app, choose LIC, and then enter your information and the Policy Number. You will then be taken to the payment gateway where you may pay the premium. By doing this, you may quickly pay the premium without having to go to the bank or LIC office.

