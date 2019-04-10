Time for portfolio's annual health check

A new financial year has begun. While the advantages of planning your tax saving investments at the start of a financial year are well known, there are a few other important aspects relating to your portfolio that require your attention on an annual basis. This ensures that your portfolio remains on track to achieve your investment goals over different time horizons. The start of a financial year can be a good time to do annual health check-up of your portfolio. Here is what you need to do and how it can protect your portfolio from the "risk drift".

Define your risk tolerance

Risk tolerance plays a significant role in designing an optimum investment strategy. Hence, you must follow the right process to determine your risk profile. Here are a few guidelines:

Determine your "comfort level" with regard to volatility. Simply put, you must always consider the effect of potential downside as well as potential upside on your portfolio

Within a defined level of risk tolerance, you must adhere to the principles of effective diversification. This will help you in achieving a variety of distinct risk/reward objectives and reducing the overall portfolio risk

Reassess your risk tolerance at least annually. Remember, sometimes the risk tolerance may change either due to major adjustments in return objectives or to a realisation that an existing risk tolerance is inappropriate for your current situation

Keep asset allocation relevant

Asset allocation helps you determine how you need to divide your portfolio among different asset classes like equity, debt and gold. Simply put, it helps in controlling risk as different asset classes react differently to changes in market conditions such as inflation, rising or falling interest rates or a market segment coming into or falling out of favour. Overall, asset allocation determines the kind of risk you would be taking and the commensurate returns you can expect from your portfolio. Remember, majority of your portfolio returns would come from the asset allocation. If you choose the right investment options, you can get the best that each asset class has to offer.

Also, don't confuse asset allocation with diversification. For example, if your portfolio has five equity funds either with similar investment strategies/ philosophies or investing in stocks belonging to the same market cap like large, mid and small caps, it won't do much to control the risk in your portfolio. In case of an adverse reaction, all these funds will react in a similar way. On the other hand, different asset classes will react differently in any given situation.

Check exposure to different market caps

Market cap of a company signifies its market value, which is equal to the total number of shares outstanding, multiplied by the current stock price. It has a role to play in determining the kind of returns a stock might deliver and the level of risk or volatility that you may have to encounter from it. For example, large companies are usually more stable during turbulent periods and mid-and small-cap companies are more vulnerable.

Hence, you must keep an eye on segment-wise allocation in your mutual fund portfolio. If you don't feel confident about doing it yourself, take the help of a professional at the initial stage as well as for rebalancing the mix on an ongoing basis. However, you must participate actively in this process as your inputs would define the broad parameters to get the allocation right.

The writer is CEO, Wiseinvest Advisors