Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Three new credit card rules coming into effect from Oct 1: What card holders need to know

RBI announced new requirements for issuing credit cards and debit cards which will come into effect on Oct 1, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:03 AM IST

Three new credit card rules coming into effect from Oct 1: What card holders need to know
Representational Image
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced new criteria for issuing credit and debit cards in April 2022. The RBI's card-on-file (CoF) tokenization regulations will take effect on October 1, 2022, changing the regulations for debit and credit card online payments. The new regulations should enhance cardholders' ability to make payments.
 
Tokenization guidelines had a July 1 deadline, but that date was moved up three months to September 30. Large merchants for the most part have already complied with the RBI's CoF tokenization requirements.
 
Here are the three new rules of credit card:
 
1. Card-issuers to seek One Time Password (OTP) :
If a cardholder has not activated their card for more than 30 days following the date of issuance, the credit card issuer must first obtain One Time Password (OTP)-based consent. The card issuer is required to cancel the credit card account without initiating a charge within seven working days if the customer rejects the request to activate the card.
 
2. Credit-limit approval:
The credit limit that has been approved and communicated to the cardholder must never be exceeded without the cardholder's express consent, according to credit card issuers. The credit limit cannot be raised by card issuers after October 1, 2022, without the cardholder's written permission.
 
3. Rates of Interest:
In order to prevent negative amortisation, the terms and conditions for payment of credit card balances, including the minimum amount due, must be specified. The Annex includes an illustration. According to the RBI's master circular, unpaid levies, taxes, and other fees "shall not be capitalised for the purpose of charging or compounding interest."
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS Clerk Prelim 2022 Result DECLARED at ibps.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.