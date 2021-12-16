This SBI card for Rs 1499 gives smartwatch worth Rs 4999 for free as welcome gift

Nowadays, everyone is adopting a healthy lifestyle, thus SBI created a special variety of credit cards to fulfil the health and fitness demands of the day. The "Pulse", a new credit card based on the Visa Signature system, has an annual subscription of Rs 1,499. "SBI Card PULSE is the first credit card in the industry that provides clients with a Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch worth Rs. 4,999 as a welcome gift on payment of the membership fee," SBI said in a media statement. If a cardholder ends up spending Rs 2 lakh in a year, the yearly subscription cost is cancelled.

Because this is a wellbeing card, it also has a number of other lifestyle benefits. Customers can use their credit card to get a variety of medical benefits, as well as holiday and health coverage benefits, as well as a fuel cost exemption. Other medical perks that may be obtained with this card include a one-year free Netmeds plus membership as well as a Netmeds coupon if you invest Rs 4 lakhs annually. Plus, when you make purchases at chemists, pharmacies, the movies, or eat out, you'll get 5x Bonus points.

SBI has declared that on credit card payments made through EMIs, it will impose a service fee of Rs 99 with taxes. As per Reserve Bank of India data, SBI has a customer base of roughly 19% in credit cards, with 12.76 million cards. Customers will gain access to a selected network of over 4,000 gyms and fitness studios across India with the initial one-year Fitpass Pro subscription. Customers will also get unlimited access to virtual exercise programmes, spanning yoga, dance and cardio.

You can apply for the SBI Card PULSE by going to State Bank of India’s website in simple steps.