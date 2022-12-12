This Re 1 coin can fetch Rs 10 crore, here's how

Here’s a fantastic opportunity to earn Rs. 10 crores without working. People are willing to pay a hefty sum of money to get their hands on old currency notes and coins because there is such great demand for them in the online market.

When Britain still controlled India, in 1885, a special Re 1 currency was produced. Nothing less than a proven lottery tick to a jackpot characterises this period before independence. It's time to search your collection for this unique cash if you enjoy collecting vintage coins and bills. Your interest in coin collecting may present you with the opportunity to make lakhs and crores of rupees while lounging at home.

You may become a millionaire at home if you have a 5 rupee note. You have a fantastic possibility to make extra money right now. It only takes an Rs. 5 note to make money. You won't need to work or conduct any business to do this. All you have to do is click to submit a picture of your note. You might make hundreds of rupees while staying at home if you have an old Re 1 coin lying around in your collection box or wallet.

There are various websites where you can upload a picture of the old currency and earn up to lakhs and crores by filling the requirements.

By visiting the official website of India mart and uploading a clear picture of the currency and uploading on the website which will feature your advertisement. Interested individuals will contact the owner and both will be able to negotiate a deal.

Other websites such as Olx, CoinBazaar where can register by filling in details such as name, email address and phone number.

Earlier in August of this year, the Reserve Bank of India issued a warning regarding the selling and buying of old currency notes and coins.

According to a statement from the RBI, "Some elements are fraudulently utilising the name/logo of Reserve Bank of India, and demanding charges/commission/tax from the public, in transactions connected to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/offline platforms."

The Reserve Bank of India has additionally stated that it does not engage in business involving fees or commissions of any type.