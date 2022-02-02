This rare 1 rupee note can fetch you Rs 7 lakh – Know exchange process here

If you have a hobby of collecting old, vintage coins and currency notes, it is likely that your small hobby can pay off in a massive way. It is a well-known fact that old coins and notes can at times get a good amount of money in auctions, so coin collectors can make a small fortune through it.

If you are a coin collector and want to make money sitting at home without any initial investment, this can be a great opportunity for you. You can simply earn as much as Rs 7 lakhs while staying home if you have this rare 1 rupee note in your possession.

The Government of India stopped the production and usage of this particular 1 rupee note around 26 years ago, removing it completely from circulation. The printing of this note was resumed by the government in January 2015, bringing it back into the market.

If you want to get a rate of Rs 7 lakh through this one rupee note, it needs to be the one that was printed even before the independence of the nation. Selling the earliest version of this note can surely fetch you a large sum of money.

The special thing about this specific 1 rupee note is that it is now the only note before independence, which has the signature of the then governor JW Kelly, making it extremely rare and pricey in nature if sold in an online auction.

This note is over 80 years old and was issued by British India in 1935. Apart from this, the one rupee note of 1966 is worth Rs 45 while a 1957 note of 1 rupee is available for Rs 57.

If you wish to sell this note online, you can create an account on OLX and do so. You will first need to register on OLX as a seller and then create an account. After that, you will need to upload an image of both sides of the note on the website.

You will need to enter your mobile number, email id, and other verification details on the website, after which any potential buyer of the note will be able to contact you.