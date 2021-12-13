This Post Office scheme can make you crorepati, know monthly investment, other details

Post Office Scheme: If you are looking for a good investment scheme with minimum risks, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme of the post office can make you a crorepati. In the long term, this scheme is very helpful in generating a big corpus in the long term. What makes this scheme less risky is that it is not affected by market fluctuations and the interest rates are fixed by the government, which are reviewed on a quarterly basis. The post office is currently offering 7.1 per cent annual interest on the PPF scheme.

You can open Public Provident Fund (PPF) account at the post office or bank branch. This account can be opened with just Rs 500. In this, up to Rs 1.50 lakh can be deposited annually. The maturity of this account is 15 years. But, after maturity, there is a facility to extend it further in the bracket of 5 years.

If you deposit Rs 12,500 in a PPF account every month and maintain it for 15 years, you will get a total of Rs 40.68 lakh on maturity. In this, your total investment will be Rs 22.50 lakh, while Rs 18.18 lakh will be your income from interest. This calculation has been done assuming the interest rate of 7.1% per annum for the next 15 years. The maturity amount may change when the interest rate changes. Please note that compounding in PPF happens on an annual basis.

If you want to become a crorepati from this scheme, you will have to increase it twice after 15 years. That is, now your investment tenure has become 25 years. After 25 years, your total corpus will be Rs 1.03 crore. Your total investment in this period will be Rs 37.50 lakh, while you will earn Rs 65.58 lakh as interest income. Keep in mind that if you want to extend the PPF account further, then you have to apply one year before maturity. The account cannot be extended after maturity.

The biggest advantage of the PPF scheme is that it provides tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. In this, the deduction can be taken for investment up to Rs 1.5 lakh in the scheme. The interest earned and maturity amount in PPF is also tax-free. In this way, investment in PPF comes under the 'EEE' category. Most importantly, the government sponsors small savings schemes. Therefore, the subscribers get complete protection on investment in this. In this, there is a sovereign guarantee on the interest earned.