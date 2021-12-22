Alert! THIS is how you can change your surname and address in PAN card

A PAN (Permanent Account Number) is a ten-character alphanumeric identifier, issued in the form of PAN card by the Indian Income Tax Department. PAN card is a very important document of 10 digit. PAN card consists of the following information which includes name, date of birth, gender and PAN number of the cardholder.

Be it bank or any other financial transaction, it is imperative to provide your PAN number. However, there are times when changes need to be made in your PAN card like change of address or surnames. Here we tell you step by step process to change surname and address in PAN card sitting from the comforts of your home.

You will have to pay Rs 110 for your address change in India and Rs 1020 for your address change outside India through online net banking or through your debit, credit or cash card.

Change in surname and address in PAN card

Click the link - https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html

After that you have to fill the application form

It needs to be noted that all the necessary information given here should be filled

After that you have to submit online

Now select the cell which is created in front of your name and enter your PAN in the form

After this, the information given in the form will have to be verified

For verification, you have to click on 'Validate' option

After this, you have to proceed further by clicking on the 'Submit' button.

Required documents for changing name after marriage

Marriage Certificate/Invitation card of marriage

Publication of name change in official Gazette

Copy of Passport showing name of husband

Certificate issued by a Gazetted officer (Only for the change in Applicant’s name).