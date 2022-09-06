This Indian matchmaking app has over 45 gender identities, 122 orientation tags and 48 pronouns

The market for marriage in India is growing and in order to increase user engagement, the matrimonial applications business, which saw a jump in registrations during the pandemic years, is now looking at newer communities and organisations.

Matrimony has launched a platform called RainbowLuv which lets users look for meaningful relationships unlike the informal connections provided by online dating apps

An LGBT community member approached the company’s chief product officer during a conference meeting urging them to open up matchmaking for the LGBT community.

The business opted to build the new platform, which took nearly two years to launch, after recognising the demand gap and attending numerous seminars with the LGBT community.

Sanket Sawant, also known as Gentleman Gaga, a fashion stylist, makeup artiste and drag queen, is all for the idea. “Instead of looking for a partner on online dating apps for hooking up, this app will offer something more meaningful,” he said.

Matchmaking target market for LGBT+ community was difficult to analyse because there isn’t much information available in terms of market size of the community in India.

The new platform is no different from other matrimony apps. The users need to fill in the detailed information for their profile. The LGBT+ community requested the makers to add an Objective section on the platform to make it clear for the users on what kind of relationship they are searching for.

Focus on new platforms will be key for matrimonial platforms which saw a peak in the last two years but are seeing decline in new registrations currently. “Covid was a blessing in disguise for us because a lot of people who were on the fence to try out a matrimony app came in and tried it. So, it has been five quarters since we had q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) double-digit growth. From the peak we saw in terms of registrations (people creating profiles), there has been a slowdown. But from the revenue standpoint, we are seeing healthy growth,” said Arjun Bhatia.