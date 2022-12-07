This government scheme offers Rs 50,000 to parents upon birth of girl child, check how and where to apply

Manjhi Kanya Bhagyashree Yojana: The government operates a number of schemes to benefit the daughters. The government covers the costs of a daughter's life, including her schooling. The Maharashtra Government operates one such scheme. The government offers 50,000 rupees via this scheme for the birth of daughters.

The Manjhi Kanya Bhagyashree Yojana was launched on April 1st, 2016, by the Maharashtra government. The scheme was launched to boost and improve the statistics for girls. A family with two daughters will receive advantages under this scheme as well.

Who is eligible for how many benefits:

Only residents of the state of Maharashtra are eligible to receive the benefits of the Manjhi Kanya Bhagyashree Yojana. The mother and daughter's names are added to a joint bank account under this scheme, which also receives an Rs. 1 lakh accident insurance policy and a Rs. 5000 overdraft. In addition, if the parents want to have their daughter sterilized after she is born, they will get a payment of Rs. 50,000. On the other hand, if sterilization is carried out following the birth of two girls, a sum of 25000 rupees is provided in both girls' names. The money provided by the state government can be used for the girl child's education under the Majhi Kanya Bhagyashree scheme.

What documentation will be required:

The applicant must have an Aadhaar card, the bank account passbook of the mother or girl child, a mobile phone number, a passport-size photo, a residence certificate, and an income certificate in order to be eligible for the Manjhi Kanya Bhagyashree Yojana. Even if there is a third kid, only two girls will receive the benefit under this plan.

Know how and where to apply for the scheme:

Visit the Government of Maharashtra's official website to apply for this scheme, which is given by the state government. You must download the Manjhi Kanya Bhagyashree Yojana form which would be available on the website. The application form needs to be filled out entirely after being downloaded. You need to attach the supporting documentation to the completed form before sending it to the Office of Women and Child Development.