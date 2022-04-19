THIS bank is offering up to 70% discount for online shopping

File photo

There is good news for SBI customers who want to shop as the state-owned bank is offering up to 70% discount on online shopping.

If you want to shop for the summer season then you can order through SBI's banking app YONO and then you will get huge discounts. Let's know about this offer.

Giving information about the offer, the bank said a customer will get many discount deals on top fashion brands if s/he orders through the YONO app, depending on the brand.

This summer, be a trendsetter

Here’s how you can get the offer:

Step 1: Download this app from the google play store.

Step 2: After that register yourself with your mobile number.

Step 3: Then you will get the option to shop from brands like Titan, Lifestyle, Trends, Azio, and Biba from this app itself.

Here you can order and shop fiercely because here you are being offered up to 70% discount on Trends.

Meanwhile, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked MCLR by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors, with effect from April 15, 2022. Now after this, all types of loans such as home, auto and other will become expensive.

