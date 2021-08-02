This bank has changed FD interest rates, know how much benefit you will get now

If you have an account in Punjab National Bank, there is important news for you. The bank has revised the interest rates of Fixed Deposit (FD). At present, PNB is giving the benefit of interest to its customers from the rate of 2.9 percent to 5.25 percent. This bank offers bank fixed deposits from 7 days to 10 years.

As of now, if you make an FD for 7 to 45 days, you will 2.9 percent interest. Apart from this, you will get 4.4% interest on making fixed deposits for less than 1 year. These new interest rates have come into effect from 1 August 2021.

Here are Punjab National Bank's latest FD interest rates

1. On FDs of 7 to 45 days – 2.9 percent2. On FDs of 46 to 90 days - 3.25 percent3. On FDs of 91 to 179 days – 3.80 percent4. On FDs from 180 days to 270 days – 4.4%5. 271 days or more but less than 1 year – 4.4%6. On FD of 1 year – 5%7. On FDs of more than 1 year and 2 years – 5%8. On FDs of more than 2 years and up to 3 years – 5.10 percent9. On FDs of more than 3 years and 5 years – 5.25 percent10. On FDs above 5 years and up to 10 years – 5.25 per cent

Senior citizens are getting more benefit of interest from the bank than the general public. The bank is giving the benefit of 0.50 percent extra interest to these customers. Senior citizens will get interest at the rate of 3.4 percent to 5.75 percent on bank FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years.