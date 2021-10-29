This 50 paise coin can fetch you Rs 1 lakh, here's how to sell it online

If you are also fond of collecting coins then this news is for you. At times, people collect old coins. Now, these coins are giving you a great opportunity to earn money. The price of these coins has increased a lot. Today, we are telling you about one such coin, which can make you a millionaire in a jiffy.

By selling old coins, people get lakhs and crores of rupees. These coins fetch a good price in online auctions. Old coins, notes are being auctioned in many online platforms, in which you can also earn money without any hassle. If you have this coin of 50 paise, you can get up to Rs 1 lakh. For this, you have to auction it online.

Notably, the circulation of 25 paise coins was stopped in the year 2011. After this, the government stopped making 50 paisa coins. Due to inflation, people also stopped using them and it gradually went out of trend. But now, this useless coin can make you a millionaire.

This coin is being sold for Rs 1 lakh on OLX, a company that sells old goods. The special thing about this coin is that it was made in the year 2011, the same year when 25 paisa coin was banned. If you also have such a 50 paise coin then by selling it, you too can become a millionaire quickly.

If you have this 50 paise coin made in the year 2011, then you can sell it online on OLX.