Things to know before changing details in your Aadhaar card

Aadhaar card has become of the most important documents in today's time. From getting a mobile SIM card to opening an account in a bank, Aadhaar card is mandatory for everything.

But if you have your details like name and address wrongly mentioned in Aadhaar or something has been printed wrong, then you might face some difficulty.

In such a situation, if you want to change the name or address in your Aadhar card, then it is important for you to know how many times you can get these things changed. This is because the limit has been fixed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Name

If there is any mistake in your name on the Aadhar card, then you can get it changed at most twice. As per UIDAI rules, you can get your name corrected either online or offline.

Gender

If you think that you are a male, and female gender is written in your Aadhar card, then you can face several problems. In this regard, a notification was published by UIDAI in 2019. It was told that if there is any mistake in the gender, then you can get it changed once, for which you have to visit the Aadhaar enrollment / updation center.

Address

It is generally seen that many people complain that the address on their Aadhaar card is wrong. Mistakes like house number, a street number often are wrong in Aadhaar. In such a situation, you can get the address updated on your Aadhar card only once.

Date of Birth

If you want to make any changes in your date of birth, then according to UIDAI, it can be changed within a gap of three years. That is, if your date of birth in Aadhaar card is three years behind or three years ahead, then it cannot be changed.