THESE two banks are closing special senior FD programmes: Know details

Representational Image

HDFC Bank and IDBI Bank, recently announced that they would end their respective senior-focused special fixed deposit (FD) programmes on October 1. The majority of lenders launched their schemes at the start of COVID-19, but some of them have since started to wind them down. While IDBI's Naman Senior Citizen Deposit began operations on April 20, HDFC's Senior Citizen Care FD was unveiled on May 18, 2020.

IDBI’s Naman Senior Citizen Deposit:

With this programme, older people receive an additional 0.75% interest rate (0.25% on top of the current rate plus the additional 0.50% per year). It takes more than a year to 10 years to reach maturity.

HDFC's Senior Citizen Care Fixed Deposit:

It takes between five and ten years for it to reach maturity. Non-resident Indians are not eligible for this programme (NRIs). Customers who choose the senior citizen care FD offer will receive 0.75% more interest. When interest payable or reinvested on RD and FDs for a single customer across all branches exceeds Rs. 40,000 (Rs. 50,000 for senior citizens) in a fiscal year, TDS will be deducted.