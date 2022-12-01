THESE three banks increase their lending rates, know how it will impact your EMIs

Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank, and Bank of India have hiked their lending rate which will come into effect from today, December 1, 2022. Banks have increased their lending rates based on the marginal cost of funds lending-based rate.

The action is taken in advance of an impending Monetary Policy decision by RBI. On September 30, the Reserve Bank of India increased the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90 per cent. After a raise of 40 basis points in May and 50 basis points each in June and August, this was the fourth consecutive rate hike.

Since May of this year, the RBI has hiked the benchmark rate a total of 1.90 per cent. The rate increase was approved by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Punjab National Bank (PNB):

The MCLR has also increased by 5 bps across all tenures at the public-sector bank PNB. Following the increase, the one-year MCLR is now 8.10%, up from 8.05% previously, and the six-month MCLR is now 7.80%, up from 7.75% previously.

ICICI Bank:

The leading private sector bank, ICICI Bank has hiked the MCLR by 10 basis points (100 bps is equal to 1%). The overnight, one-month MCLR rate has climbed from 8.05 per cent to 8.15 per cent, according to the ICICI Bank website. At ICICI Bank, the three-month and six-month MCLRs have been raised to 8.20 per cent and 8.35 per cent, respectively. The MCLR for one year has increased to 8.40 per cent.

Bank of India: