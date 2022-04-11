THESE government employees likely to receive increased DA in April - Check Eligibility

Here's some good news for the Indian Railways employees since they are likely going to receive a hike in their Dearness Allowance in the month of April 2022. Notably, the central government has increased the DA of all central government employees from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.

As per Zee Business, the Indian Railways has ordered its zonal officers to pay the increased DA to the employees. This move will benefit approximately 14 lakh employees of the Indian Railways. This move shall also benefit over 65 lakh pensioners.

The Union Cabinet, last month, had given approval for a 3 per cent hike in DA for the central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. More than 50 lakh government employees are expected to benefit from the move.

For the unversed, the DA and DR are calculated on the basis of the rate of inflation as per the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI0IW). The data of which is released by the Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour and Employment.