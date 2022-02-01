These BSNL plans can get you OTT subscription for less than Rs 300

The biggest cinema and TV stars are shifting to OTT which makes subscriptions much sought for these days.

Telecom provider BSNL comes out with recharge plans that offer the maximum benefits in the minimum amount. Apart from the regular mobile services, BSNL also offers plans that come with OTT subscriptions for its customers. However, these recharge plans that come with OTT along with mobile calling and data validity are not expensive.

Customers can get the benefit of OTT subscription from 2 separate BSNL plans for less than Rs 300.

Rs 298 Recharge plan from BSNL

This plan gives users a 54-day validity for Rs 298, with unlimited calling, 100 free SMS and free 1 GB high-speed data per day. Along with these benefits, customers get a free EROS now OTT subscription that they can enjoy for 56 days.

Rs 247 Recharge plan from BSNL

This plan from BSNL offers the benefit of OTT for even less, at less than Rs 250. Users will get benefits including unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day, the recharge plan offers 50 GB high-speed data for a validity of 30 days. After the data cap, users will get free internet at reduced 80 Kbps speed. This plan also carries a similar EROS now OTT subscription that customers can enjoy till validity date.