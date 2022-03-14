THESE 5 automatic washing machines are under Rs 7,000 – Buy before Holi to avail benefit

Summers have stepped in and washing sweaty clothes is on priority. In today’s fast paced life, most of us prefer cost-effective automatic washing machines over the older machines that were more common earlier.

Here are five washing machines that you can buy from Flipkart Big Saving Days sale without burning a hole in your pocket –

Candes 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load

The Candes 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load was first launched at Rs 10,990. Under the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, this washing machine is available for Rs 7,274. If you have an SBI credit card, then you can get this budget-friendly machine at just Rs 6,546.

DMR 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load

The DMR 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load washing machine was launched at Rs 10,999. In Flipkart’s big sale, it is available for Rs 6,495. Those paying with SBI's credit card can get this washing machine for Rs 5,845 only.

MarQ By Flipkart 6 kg 5 Star Rating Semi-Automatic Top Load

The MarQ By Flipkart 6 kg Top Load was released at a launch price of Rs 10,010. In Flipkart’s exclusive sale, it is available for Rs 7,090. Use an SBI credit card to get this washing machine for just Rs 6,398.

Thomson 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load

The Thomson 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load was launched at Rs 10,499, but it is priced at Rs 7,490 on Flipkart. It can be bought for Rs 6,759 by paying using the Axis Bank credit card.

Sansui 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load

The launch price of Sansui 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load was Rs 10,990, but it is available on Flipkart for Rs 7,690. If you pay with Axis Bank's credit card, its price will be Rs 6,939.