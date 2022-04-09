These 10 banks are offering up to 7.5% interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens

Several small finance banks and new private banks are offering interest rates of up to 7.5 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens as per data compiled by BankBazaar.

Senior citizens can invest a part of their savings in these fixed deposits in order to get maximum returns.

Here's the list of banks that offer the best interest rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Among small finance banks, this bank offers the best interest rates of 7.50 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens. That means a sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.25 lakh in three years.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

It offers 7.40 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.25 lakh in three years.

AU Small Finance Bank

This bank offers 7.25 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.24 lakh in three years.

READ | Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 4 days next week, check complete citywise list

Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank

These offer 7 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.23 lakh in three years.

RBL Bank

It offers 6.80 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.22 lakh in three years.

DCB Bank

The bank offers 6.75 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.22 lakh in three years.

IDFC First Bank

The offers 6.50 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years.