Manu Bhaker gives befitting response after being trolled for showing off her medals at events, tv shows

Mukesh Ambani's net worth is Rs 981000 crore, how much is yours? Here's how to calculate

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

8 Japanese cooking tips for healthier life

10 best films of Jr NTR ahead of Devara Part 1

7 rising career options in gaming industry

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress who allegedly attempted suicide after breakup with superstar, actor said she will land up in mental asylum

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

Personal Finance

Personal Finance

The Game-Changing Strategy For Free Home Loans

In the dynamic landscape of personal finance, homeowners continually seek innovative strategies to minimise financial burdens and maximise wealth accumulation. We have come up with groundbreaking approach where homeowners can effectively neutralise these interest costs, rendering the home loan free.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

The Game-Changing Strategy For Free Home Loans
The Traditional Home Loan Paradigm

For years, the standard home loan model has been straightforward yet burdensome: borrow a significant amount, repay over decades, and pay interest that often exceeds the original loan.

For instance, if you're eyeing a property priced at ₹2 Crore, it might involve:

Maximum Loan Amount (75%)

 ₹ 1.5 Crore

Downpayment (25%)

 ₹ 50 lakhs

Loan Tenure

 ₹ 30 years

Interest Rate

9% p.a.

 

With these terms, the EMI comes to approximately:

EMI (Per Month)

₹1,15,337

Total Interest Paid

₹26,52,1328

Total Home Loan Repayment Amount

₹41,52,1328

This means you're paying nearly double the property's value over the loan's lifetime—a significant financial strain that limits your ability to invest elsewhere.

 

Introducing the Interest-Free Home Loan Concept

An interest-free home loan doesn't imply the absence of interest charges by the bank but represents a strategic financial approach where the effective interest cost to the borrower is nullified. This is achieved through meticulous planning involving tax benefits, smart loan structuring, and intelligent investment of savings.

Maximising Tax Benefits: Harnessing Government Incentives

The Indian government offers substantial tax incentives to home loan borrowers:

  1. Section 80C: Allows a deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh per annum on the principal repayment.
  2. Section 24(b): Permits a deduction of up to ₹2 lakh per annum on the interest component.

The Impact Over Time

  • Total Interest Paid: On a standard 30-year home loan, the total interest payable can amount to around ₹2.65 Crore.
  • Tax Savings: By utilising the deductions under Sections 80C and 24(b), homeowners can save up to ₹35 lakhs over the loan period.

Effective Interest Burden Post Tax Benefits

While the initial interest payment stands at ₹2.65 Crore, integrating the tax savings drastically reduces this figure.

After accounting for the ₹35 lakhs saved through tax benefits, the effective interest burden drops to approximately ₹2.30 Crore.

This reduction aligns with the objective of achieving a "free" home loan, where the tax advantages effectively lower the cost of borrowing.

Total interest to be paid

Rs. 26,521,328

Tax savings in 30 years

(34,66,935)

Interest to be paid after taxes

Rs. 23,054,393

Note: While these savings are substantial, external factors such as changes in tax laws, and variations in income can influence the actual benefits realised.

Strategic Loan Structuring: Borrow Smartly

One effective strategy is to reduce the loan amount if you have additional funds for a larger down payment. Let's consider adjusting the loan amount from ₹1.5 crore to ₹1 crore:

  • New Monthly EMI: Approximately ₹76,891
  • Monthly Savings on EMI: About ₹38,446

By borrowing less, you lower your EMI, which frees up cash flow for other financial ventures.

Investing EMI Savings Wisely

The monthly savings from a reduced EMI shouldn't just sit idle. Instead, investing this amount can significantly enhance your financial standing. Here's how:

  • Monthly Investment Amount: ₹38,446
  • Investment Vehicle: Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), Mutual Funds, Stocks
  • Assumed Annual Return: 10%
  • Potential Wealth Accumulation Over 30 Years: Approximately ₹8.69 crore

This investment not only offsets the interest paid on the home loan but can substantially increase your net worth.

Offsetting Interest Payments

By reducing the loan amount and investing the EMI savings:

  • Total Interest Paid on ₹1 Crore Loan: Approximately ₹1.8 crore
  • Tax Savings: Around ₹33.5 lakh
  • Net Interest After Tax Benefits: Roughly ₹1.46 crore
  • Investment Returns Over 30 Years: Approximately ₹8.69 crore

The returns from the investments far exceed the net interest paid, effectively making the interest cost negligible.

A Holistic Financial Strategy

This approach isn't merely about minimising interest—it's a holistic financial strategy that combines prudent borrowing, tax optimization, and smart investing. It leverages government incentives and the power of compound interest to turn a significant financial obligation into an opportunity for wealth creation.

Conclusion

The concept of an interest-free home loan is not just a theoretical construct but a practical strategy that can redefine homeownership in India. By borrowing smartly, maximising tax benefits, and investing wisely, homeowners can transform their largest debt into a pathway for financial growth.

In a world where every rupee counts, such strategic financial planning empowers you to take control of your finances, reduce unnecessary costs, and build a secure and prosperous future.

 

 

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

